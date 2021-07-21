My experience in life inspired me to work on 'Shades of Greene' EP

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Horizon Record’s frontline act, Frank Bortey, known professionally as Kweku Greene is set to release his EP 'Shades of Greene'.



It is anticipated that the project will be successful considering the performances of his songs 'Plenty Money', 'Dombolo', 'Heaven', 'Juju', amongst others which were released in 2020 and early this year.



Bequeathing to his fans different shades of his craft last year, Kweku Greene was at the pantheon of world entertainment when Nigerian-American top model and music star, Rotimi, selected him as the only qualified Ghanaian act to represent on his song compilation.



Even more, the young promising Ghanaian artiste is currently viewed as one of the few most-followed musicians in Ghana.



The EP, a five-track body of work, will touch on all disciplines of life - love, romance, life, testimonies, and experiences from the artiste’s perspective.



The artiste speaks highly of the EP and believes it is worth all the sacrifice.



“Life’s experiences have made me what I am today and have also inspired me to release this EP, shades of Greene to the world," he said.



Explaining further, the Dombolo crooner gave a step by step details of what is to be expected of the EP.



“It throws light on the diverse and unique styles of me, the artist. It is a five-track body of work with varying styles in Afro-fusion consisting of beautiful tunes and a voice that soothes.



“'Pon De Road', the first on the list, talks about life’s hustle. It decimates falsehood and paints a picture of a perfect love story and sacrifices they make to sustain their bond. It is an assurance of true love and dedication.



"'Enough', is a protest song against politicians and false promises. It is a wake-up call to all politicians to honour their promises.



“'Into You' was inspired by true love. The exhibition of genuine affection for one's partner. It is centered on commitment.



"'Falling', a beautiful piece of work dedicated to all lovers out there.



"The 5th on the list is ‘Take Me Away'. It talks about the dire situations we have to go through in order to make it in life. The track describes life on the streets and how violent it can sometimes get," he said while noting that the EP will be released on July 29, 2021.