My ex-husband’s mother was treated like a queen at a hospital because of me – Xandy Karmel

Xandy Kamel, in a bid to re-emphasize the impact she made in her husband’s life, narrated an instance where his mother once benefitted from her stardom.



According to her, there was an instance when Kaninja’s mother was given preferential treatment at a hospital because it was discovered that she (Xandy) was her daughter-in-law.



She made these statements while reacting to her ex-husband’s recent attack, where he raised some damning allegations against her.



Xandy, whose nerves were bruised by Kaninja’s utterances took to social media to remind him of the extent of support she rendered his family.



“Your mother was literally worshipping the ground I walk on. I remember there was this instance where your mother went to the hospital and was treated very well because people realized she was my mother-in-law. She called me to testify. You benefitted from my name.”



Xandy’s comments that triggered her ex-husband’s response



Earlier in an interview with Delay, Xandy Kamel disclosed being the sole financier of their marriage and the breadwinner of their home.



She opened a can of worms pertaining to their marriage, in which allegations of infidelity, lack of intimacy, abuse among others, were levelled against her husband.



Kaninja’s reaction



Kaninja, in response to all the allegations, said Xandy Kamel, was a lazy wife who couldn’t keep her matrimonial home organized and clean.



In a bid to hit her where it hurts the most, Kaninja labelled Xandy a lesbian who spent her resources on her partners and paid less attention to their marriage.











