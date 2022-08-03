My ex-husband only gave me GH¢60 in our 13 years of marriage - Woman claims

Tabloid News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Trader and mother of two, Matilda has revealed that in her 13 years of marriage, her ex-husband only gave her GH¢60 to invest in her business.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Matilda mentioned that, that was the only amount he ever got from her ex-husband. Matilda indicated that she works to cater for her children without help from him.



“All he gave me in our 13 years of marriage is GH¢60. I work to support my children. He doesn’t give me money for my upkeep. He doesn’t do anything for me.



The GH¢60 he gave me was to start my business. Since that day, I never saw his money again, and now we’re divorced,” she revealed.



Aside from the money, Matilda revealed that she always felt uneasy in the marriage. She mentioned that she felt relieved when her ex-husband divorced her.



“I wasn’t happy when it happened, but now I feel free and relieved. It feels like some burden has been lifted off me. I drank the schnapps he brought to dissolve the marriage. I drank it all and destroyed the bottle.”



“Sometimes, the marriage lacks understanding. It is not always the woman's or the man’s fault. It becomes difficult when the marriage lacks understanding,” Matilda’s thoughts on the rise in divorces.



The mother of two has been selling plates and dining bowls for almost two decades.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



