My ex-boyfriend drank bleach because I wanted a breakup - Lady reveals

Tabloid News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Pub owner, Adwoa Pokua has disclosed that whenever she had a problem with his ex-boyfriend, he would sleep in a gutter so she broke up with him.



Wondering what he did when she gave him the bad news? Well, Adwoa indicated on SVTV Africa that he drank a bottle of power zone bleach and was rushed to the hospital.



“I had to rush to the hospital but they had already given him red oil so the doctor said he will be fine. While we were dating, he would sometimes sleep in a gutter and I would have to go pick him up. Eventually, I had to break up with him because I didn't like it,” Adwoa told DJ Nyaami.



She however added, that before her break up with him, she was in a relationship with another man she married later. According to Adwoa, the ‘bleach drinker’ was not candid about marriage even though she had aborted for him already.



“He didn't want marriage and we had aborted a baby already. I didn't want to keep doing that. After the breakup, I asked the other guy to prepare for marriage and two months later we were married. It wasn't difficult because we had dated before so we knew each other well enough,” Adwoa revealed.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



