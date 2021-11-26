My donation request was unintended, initially a bet - Davido tells CNN

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Nigerian artiste, Davido has disclosed to CNN that he initially had a bet with his friends that he was probably going to make about 60,000 dollars when he requested for donations from his colleagues.



The ‘Jowo’ hitmaker, in a video interview with CNN’s, Zain Asher, discussed how a mere joke he made on social media to clear his car from the port turned real.



Davido said at a point, he was overwhelmed when huge sums of money kept pouring into in his account.



Recounting what led to the whole ordeal, Davido said he struck a bet with his friends that he will gather not more than 60,000 dollars by raising funds.



“620,000 dollars was donated. I was overwhelmed. I and my friends made a bet, I was thinking I will probably get at most, best case 50,000 to 60,000 dollars. I have done a lot of charity work, from day to day, helping people, making sure people are alright, from my friends to people I don’t even know”, he shared.



“It’s good to see the works that have been done over the years is appreciated. I wanna say it was a no brainer because after a while it was getting too much a said it’s not in my type of character to keep this money” Davido added.