My debut project ‘Building the Bridge’ describes me best - Smallgod

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian multi-hyphenate, Nana Appiasei, popularly known as Smallgod, has reiterated his diverse capacity to contribute to the evolution of the music and entertainment industry in Ghana and beyond the African continent.



According to the music entrepreneur and artiste, he is widely known to be promoting the Ghanaian arts and uniting Africa in the Diaspora with his enviable experience as a culture connoisseur.



In an exclusive interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM’s “Drye of Your Lyfe” radio show, the Ghanaian socialite reacting to who he was, said he is mostly “the man behind making things happen.”



“Man! I’m known to do everything. I don’t know where to start and how to finish but for sure we do every aspect of the job. Wherever works go for me, I commit myself. For the industry, I’m particularly known to be the man behind everything. From pushing, moving things, making stuff happen, and connecting our great world to the rest. You know sometimes I wonder why they don’t ask me what I don’t do,” he jested.



He further indicated that his debut Pan-African-themed album, ‘Building the Bridges’ best describes his persona.



“For me, my first project, ‘Building the Bridges’ describes me better. Bring people together from every part of the world,” he added.



Smallgod is a Ghanaian music mogul turned artiste, raised between Ghana, London, and the Netherlands hence became exposed to different cultures and music at an early age influencing his decision to drop his Real Estate and Pharmacy practice to help promote African music.



He immersed himself in the African music industry, working as a connector through artist management and publishing. He eventually dropped his debut album, “Building Bridges”, connecting a curated cross-section of Africa’s brightest talents.