My daughter's donor was not a random person - Ini edo replies critics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Nollywood Actress, Ini Edo has reacted to critics who have slammed her for conceiving her daughter through surrogacy.



Prior to this development, Ini Edo mentioned that her child's father (sperm donor) is unknown.



Following her comments, Nigerians took to social media to question her decision to choose an unknown man.



Others claimed her child will request for her father when she is all growned up.



But responding to critics, Ini Edo has disclosed that the sperm donor is not a random person adding that she should be cut some slack.



She wrote on her Instagram story;



"My daughter’s donor is not just a random person. Doesn’t make him any more than a donor. Now y’all can start to focus on what’s really important in this country and leave us the hell alone."



