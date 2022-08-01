'My dad is the richest in the world' - KiDi and son melt hearts in new video

Entertainment of Monday, 1 August 2022

Ghanaian singer KiDi and his little golden boy, Zane have once again melted hearts with their father and son videos; this time, the young boy crowned his dad the wealthiest man in the world.



In a video shared on his Instagram story, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year was spotted cruising in town with his young boy who was busily recording a video on a smartphone.



"Man's vlogging," KiDi wrote in the first post followed by a crab-cracking video where Zane showered praise on his father for a gift he got him.



"My dad knows everything. He's just the smartest dad in the whole world...my daddy is the richest. See what I got, he is the richest in the whole world," the three-year-old declared.



KiDi holds his son dear to his heart and has a huge tattoo of his name across his chest.



The singer featured his son's name in the introduction song of his smashing 'Golden Boy' album.





