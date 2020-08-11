Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

My dad has not raised the bar for me - Gyakie, daughter of Nana Acheampong

Ghanaian musician, Jacqueline Acheampong

Ghanaian musician, Jacqueline Acheampong, stage named, Gyakie and daughter of legendary Nana Acheampong has asserted that her father’s exploits in the music industry are not exerting pressure on her to do better.



According to her, she has set the bar high for herself through the high-quality songs she has written and recorded on her own and it is not because of her father’s legacy.



The musician made this revelation in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ with DJ Advicer.



“Some people have raised the bar high for me because of daddy. But I have already set the bar high for myself because of the music I have done and not because of daddy,” she stated.



She indicated that she had done a lot of really good tracks prior to revealing who her dad was.



“I had done a lot of music and had not revealed who my dad was then. But I was doing great for myself. I only revealed my relationship with him when I was about to release my album and that has not been bad.”



The sensational singer disclosed that after revealing that her dad was Nana Acheampong, she has had people text her and promise to support her because they are big fans of her father.



The young Acheampongmaa added that there are things music lovers are expecting her to do and she promised to record a song with her father soon.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.