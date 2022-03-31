‘My dad had died, my mum didn’t have money’ - Amerado narrates how he got into rap

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Ghanaian rapper, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, known by the stage name Amerado, has disclosed the reason he delved into music.



According to the artiste who won ‘EP of the Year' and 'Rapper of the Year’ at the just ended 3Music Awards, “The funny thing about my life is that doing music was because I had nothing to do because my dad had died, and my mum didn’t have money. I was just doing music so I could take care of myself.



“So, when you talk about plagues, awards and even fame, I have told my manager that when people call when I’m walking that’s not the price I wanted to pay. I wish I could be invisible around people and just do the music for the money, but the fame comes with it.”



Although the award-winning artiste mentioned that he isn’t eager for plagues or awards, he cited an example using footballers Messi and Ronaldo.



He said even though the footballers are paid well, they still cry when they don’t make it to the Champions League.



“Having plagues will make someone think this artiste is so eager to win an award. Lionel Messi and Ronaldo are paid very well but when they go to the Champions League finals, and they lose, they end up crying.



“So, growing up, I didn’t have it in mind to rap for the plagues but then when you grow up and realise it goes beyond the passion, it’s hard work and business, that’s when you set your mind on it that I have to win the awards.



“So, people can say, he is the most decorated this and that and he has won this. That’s the CV you present,” he noted.



Meanwhile, Lyrical Joe, having lost the Rapper of the Year award at the 5th edition of 3Music Awards to Amerado, is unhappy with the organisers of the event and has released a song to register his displeasure.



The selection of nominees for the Rapper of the Year category is based on a performance on a song. Amerado’s ‘Best Rapper’ beat competition from Eno Barony’s ‘God Is A Woman’, ‘Joe Kay’s ‘Hayaye’, ‘Jey B’s ‘Cold’, Medikal’s Stop It’, Sarkodie’s ‘Rollies N Cigars’, ‘Strongman’s ‘Flawless’ and Lyrical Joe’s ‘5th August’.



