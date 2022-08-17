My curvy body is giving haters pressure - Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Empress Gifty in a video published on TikTok gave followers a full display of her body which she claims causes heartaches anytime her haters come across her videos or photos.



Gifty Adorye, the wife of politician Hopeson Adorye, has once again jabbed critics who called her out for wearing a corset under her clothes.



According to her, naysayers who want to achieve a snatched body like hers are now wearing the same corsets they spoke against. She has admonished women who are currently following her path to take it easy on themselves.



The 'Eye Woaa' crooner in a video that captured her advertising products for some fashion brands explained how she gained her curvy body.



"My body is by Mrs Adorye. You guys are pained! I am giving you back-to-back pressure. You will soon vomit from wearing those tight corsets. Just take a look at my flat stomach. A little display of body here and there. I can tell that you guys are experiencing heartache. You will die," the gospel singer declared.



Although Gifty has been cited for enhancing her body, she is yet to respond to claims of working on her body.



The singer who is currently out of town has been updating social media users with tales from her vacation.



