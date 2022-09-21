My creative design in fashion is a gift - CEO of M&M Fashion

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M&M Fashion, Mariam Mohammed, has disclosed where and how some fashion designers get their ideas.



She explained fashion as the creation of something out of nothing hence, why it takes a lot of creativity to be a fashion designer.



Speaking to Rashida Hamid on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes show’, she said, “I’ll say my creative design is a gift because I didn’t even complete the vocational school I started. I dropped out at some point but I’m just able to put things together for a nice style which people see and also have interest in.”



The designer also gets her inspiration from dreams which turn out perfect whenever she brings them to life.



“Some people also get styles and designs from going out and looking at people and places. It just depends on who is sewing and how creative they can get,” she added.



The fashion designer revealed that personally most of her customers do not give her styles to sew, they rather ask her to choose for them and they always end up liking whatever she does for them.