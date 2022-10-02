My condition makes it difficult to date - 21-year-old lady born with a penis

Tabloid News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

A young lady born with a male sex organ only reveals men break up after a while because she is not what they want in a woman.



Given the pseudonym Afia Special, the 21-year-old shared her story in an exclusive interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.



According to Afia, she broke her virginity at age 18, but the relationship didn’t last long. She noted that these men only want to be adventurous, but they never date her with the prospect of making her a wife.



“A male friend asked me out once, and it wasn’t easy for me to open up about my condition. I can't open up about it to guys, so I didn’t expect anything beyond friendship.



"I cried about it, but I had to tell him. We broke up because I can’t give birth, but I’m not what they are looking for in a woman,” Afia disclosed.



Afia Special revealed more about her sexuality, life as an intersex, and the stigma attached to it.



Speaking about her sexuality, Afia indicated that despite her male genitalia, she has no sexual feelings towards women. Instead, she likes men and is ‘strongly against that.’



“Even though I have a penis, I prefer sex with men. The fact that I have a penis doesn’t mean I must date a woman. It is up to me to determine whom I want to be,” she said.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



