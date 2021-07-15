My comment about Moesha’s issue was taken out of context - Elikem Kumordzie

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Ghanaian actor and fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie, is unhappy about how some people decoded his comment about Moesha Bodoung.



A few days ago, he commented on a post made by Zionfelix on Instagram, stating that the actress may be going through a mental health challenge.



“Moesha may be going through a mental health challenge, can we all stop chastising her and pray for her. It can happen to anyone, depression is close to each of us or even a case of schizophrenia,” Elikem wrote.



Speaking in a video that Zionfelix.net has seen, the popular fashion designer was furious about how some people reacted to his comment.



He stressed that the comment was taken out of context.



Elikem explained why he thinks Moesha may be going through such a challenge.



He, therefore, disclosed how much he loves Moesha.



