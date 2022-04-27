My coloured wigs make me unique - Ama Nova

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ama Nova rocks colourful wigs



Ama Nova nominated for VGMA23 Unsung



Ama Nova says fans are in love with her hair



New artiste on the block, Ama Nova, has revealed the inspiration behind her unique colourful wigs which she wears with pride.



The Afrobeats singer who has been nominated in this year's VGMA Unsung Category believes that music lovers have come to accept her look as she continues to receive compliments for her signature hair which comes in nine different colours.



"People actually like it. I should have worn my red here today," said the singer.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on DaybreakHitz monitored by GhanaWeb on April 27, the female singer who has been in the industry for three years explained how she blends her outfits with her colourful wigs.



According to the '7 Miles' singer, her purple wig has become her favourite in her collection.



"It is not my real hair, it is a wig but that is my brand. I have about nine colours. I have blue, yellow, pink, lemon green, black, white...I have a hairstylist who makes them for me. My management pays for them... my purple hair is the most toned colour. The rest are really bright so most of the time when I am going somewhere and don't want to look loud, I wear the purple," Ama Nova explained.



