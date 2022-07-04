My colleagues who promote their music on TikTok feel they're way ahead - Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Kinaata speaks on TikTok music promotion



Kinaata says he has never worked with TikTok stars



Kinaata sends message to Ghanaian singers



Celebrated songwriter and musician, Kofi Kinaata, has said that unlike some of his colleagues, he has never paid any TikTok influencer to promote any of his songs on their platforms but continues to record hits.



Kinaata believes that a host of artistes have high hopes for TikTok stars, the reason why they always employ them to use their songs in their videos which comes at a cost.



He has noted that the trend has some negative impact on songs; once the influencers halt the promotion, the music dies off.



According to him, artistes are fond of "forcing" their songs to become hits.



"Making a hit song is like a fruit. It is not healthy when you force it to ripe. Instead of musicians promoting these songs organically, they turn to shortcuts."



He added: “My music is very popular on TikTok and it is not because I paid any influencer to make videos for it to trend, but ordinary people who appreciate my songs and creativity take up that challenge."



The award-winning artiste told Graphic Showbiz that once the songs of Ghanaian artistes become popular on TikTok, they tend to "feel they are way ahead."



“I have no issues with my fans performing my songs on TikTok but I won’t pay an influencer to do it and that is why I find it quite interesting when some of my colleagues feel they are way ahead just because their songs are trending on that platform,” said Kinaata.





