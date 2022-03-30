You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 30Article 1502666

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

My cold store business is booming because there’s no ‘dumsor’ under Akufo-Addo – Kofi Nti

Ace-musician and songwriter, Kofi Nti born Theophilus Kofi Nti has revealed that there’s relatively stable electrical power under President Akufo-Addo.

Kofi Nti who has been operating a cold store business said the ‘dumsor’ which was experienced under former President Mahama has now improved drastically.

“Nowadays the dumsor unlike in the past, it has really improved so I can say that we have relatively stable power for my cold store business,” he told Amansan Krakye.

“So at least these days when the power goes off today hopefully by tomorrow or by the evening time the power will be back on,” he said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

“If you have a good freezer I think that the power outage won’t destroy your items as compared to what we were going through in the past,” he ended on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

The ‘Atwetan’ hitmaker, Kofi Nti is currently promoting his new Highlife song titled ‘Sika Fata Wo’ featuring Kaybles after taking a long break in the music scene.

