My close friends accused me of using ‘juju’ to boost my career – Bisa Kdei reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bisa Kdei revealed that some of his close associates spewed damaging rumours about him



•According to the high-life singer, some of his friends were envious of his feat



• Bisa Kdei said his success was solely borne out of hardwork



Popular highlife musician has recounted an instance where some of his team members accused him of using black magic to enhance his career.



He said his own friends were spreading rumours that he (Bisa Kdei) practices sorcery.



Bisa has carved a niche for himself as one of the best and successful high-life musicians Ghana has ever had. He has successfully churned back-to-back hits including; ‘Brother brother’, ‘Mansa’ and many others which shot him unto the global market.



Recently, one of his songs ‘Asew’ was used as a soundtrack in Netflix’s 2020 Christmas movie titled ‘Jingle Jangle’.



But speaking on how people became envious of his achievements, including his close friends, the ‘Jwe’ hitmaker disclosed in an interview with AdomTV monitored by GhanaWeb that:



“I hustle a lot but my own people around me spread false information that I’m using juju to enhance my career. Sometimes you’d have to cut people off, it’s the best. In life, sometimes you need this kind of experience in order to succeed. If they are not around you, you won’t be pushed to succeed,”



Asides from singing, Bisa is also a record producer and talents manager.





