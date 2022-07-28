My career in music production started as a passion - KaySo

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian sensational record producer KaySo, born Sony Kwame Owusu has disclosed that his meteoric rise in Ghana’s music industry began with the lustful desire to sit behind musical sound engines.



Young but touted the legendary “Beats Nyame”, KaySo traced his production journey back in 2007 predominantly between his High School moments.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM’s “Dryve of Your Lyfe”, He described himself as that typical guy who sat behind the class always seen playing drums on the desks.



“I started making music when I was young but music production and making beats started for me in 2007 and I was still in school. I was about 16 when it all started, not necessarily with the production and beats software and all that. I just used to play beats on tables and you know like every class I was that guy at the back who always plays on the table,” he said.



“I looked quiet. You know like that guy who barely talked so when I started doing music people started to recognise me with that,” he added.



According to him, he randomly recreated his favourite songs and artistes including the great Frank Ocean, and Jay Z for fun and eventually realised the business side of his undying passion.



"It started as a passion where I used to play beat and just learn how to play beats. I used to reproduce other songs, my favorite songs and more of Chris Brown’s, Frank Ocean's, and Jay-Z's. You know I just used to reproduce their music for fun and along the line, I realised that I can do this music thing. So I decided to look into turning that into a business,” he shared



"KaySo is the brain bank behind several hits including Kwesi Arthur’s “Ground Up” song, Kirani Ayat’s “IDKY” and his popular sound “Can’t Let Go” which features Kwesi Arthur and the famous Amaarae. He is best known for his beat tag, “It’s KaySo from Tema”.