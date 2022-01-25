My buttocks are intact - Moesha flaunts her behind to glorify God

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Moesha showcases butt



Moesha causes stir online as she proves her butt is still firm



Moesha, godmother chide critics



Repented Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boudong, has proven to critics that her huge butt is very much intact.



Moesha in a bid to demonstrate that she is very much alright flaunted her curvaceous body in a video shared on her Instagram page.



Earlier, there were rumours that Moesha had drastically lost weight and her enormous butt no longer existed after she went off social media for a while to focus on her new Christian life.



Ghanaians rarely had the opportunity of viewing Moesha’s banging body ever since she entered into hibernation and this further amplified the rumours.



But Moesha in a bid to douse the rumours surrounding her looks said:



“Do you remember the video that was trending in which you saw my mother? The video that most of you said my face was looking a certain way? Here she is. She is my spiritual mother.”



Moesha’s godmother then asked her to turn around so Ghanaians can see that her banging body is still intact.



“My sweet daughter hasn’t changed just look at her colour it’s still intact. She is my everything and by God’s grace and power, she is doing very well. Enemies will be put to shame. My daughter is still intact, her body shape is still intact. In fact, turn around and let them see it.”



Watch the video below.



