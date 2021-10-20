My brand does not affect my faith – Singer Seth Diamond

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

We mostly put gospel artistes in a box, expecting them to dress or behave a certain way.



Sensational urban gospel musician, Seth Diamond has disclosed that his style does not affect his Christianity or faith.



He made it known in an interview with Y97.9FM’s Macall Mensah on the Y Entertainment Podium show that the Ghanaian society are now coming to accept his look. “I do not believe my hairstyle or the way I look has anything to do with my Christianity or faith. If it was a problem, it would have been stated in the Bible.”



Many gospel artistes find it hard to dress in any kind of outfit fearing that their fans will heavily criticize them. Fans associate gospel artists with some sort of “holiness” and when it comes to dressing, many want them to dress in a certain ‘modest’ way.



According to him it is about time people embrace this style, saying “once it is well kept and decent I think we are good to go. As a Christian all that matters is your heart and faith not your outlook.”



Seth Diamond is currently promoting his new album titled ‘take over’. The 8 track album has features with people like Kofi Kinaata and Selina Boateng.



Stating that his drive and inspiration comes from God and real-life experiences. And his primary goal is to lead and draw souls to God and help liberate the broken-hearted through his music.