Entertainment of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My boyfriend drinks a concoction of his body fluids, I love him, what should I do?

A confused woman seeking help A confused woman seeking help

I am a 25-year-old Liberian woman who recently moved to Ghana to be with my boyfriend. We met through a dating site, and our first encounter was a whirlwind of passion and pleasure. He was unlike any man I had ever been with before - strong, confident, and incredibly skilled in the bedroom.

After that first encounter, we kept in touch and eventually started dating. He flew me to Ghana to spend time with him, and I fell deeply in love with him. He was everything I had ever wanted in a man - handsome, caring, and financially stable. He even offered to support me financially, paying me a monthly allowance of 10,000gh.

But as our relationship progressed, I began to notice something strange about my boyfriend. He worked at night and before his work, he drinks a special concoction made up of his body fluids including his semen and salt solution. I was confused and scared, suspecting that he might be into money ritual or something sinister. I confronted him about it, but he brushed off my concerns, assuring me that he would never harm me.

I am torn between my love for him and my fear for my safety. I don't want to leave him, but I am also afraid of what he might be capable of. I am reaching out to GhanaWeb for advice on what to do in this situation. Should I stay with him and trust that he won't hurt me, or should I leave him and protect myself?

I am deeply in love with this man, but I am also afraid for my safety. Please help me figure out what to do.

EAN/WA

