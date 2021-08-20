My 'borla song' comment was not to jab Obibini and Amerado - Ras Kuuku clarifies

Entertainment of Friday, 20 August 2021

After lashing out at musicians for producing “borla” songs, Ras Kuuku’s comment has been linked to the recent lyrical beef between Ghanaian rappers Obibini and Amerado.



However, the musician has stated that his comment was never directed at Obibini and Amerado.



According to him, he was lamenting the poor quality of music produced by Ghanaian artistes.



Speaking to Y97.9FM’s Haruna Babaginda on the Reggae Republic show, he explained: “There are so many ‘borla’ songs in the industry. Musicians are the mouthpiece of the people, and music is good for the soul. Now between the masses and the government, the government is supposed to do so many things for the people.



So, when there is something not going on well, you need to address it, especially as a musician, because when you speak, the government and the people will hear, but when the people speak, sometimes the government doesn’t hear.



We have a lot of musicians who are not talking about these things, and you can’t just make some fried rice music and say this is music. So, my ‘borla’ song comment was not to jab Obibini and Amerado”.



Recently, the musician stated that a lot of artistes make “borla” songs just for trends. He also took a swipe at persons criticizing his music, and yet others do “borla” songs just to trend.



His sentiments followed the recent musical war between rappers Obibini and Amerado. Amerado and Obibini, two Great Ghanaian rappers, took a dig at each other lyrically in Diss songs after a ‘supposed misunderstanding’.