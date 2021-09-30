My body is now the temple of God, I will spread His word - Moesha Buduong

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Actress Moesha Buduong has said her body, mind and soul belongs to God Almighty.



In a recorded phone conversation with talent manager, Ayisha Modi, the actress who is now a born-again Christian noted that she will propagate the word of God once she returns to the scene. Moesha has not made any public appearance following her divine encounter with God some months ago.



She has called on Ayisha not to respond to allegations levelled against her by some persons in the entertainment industry.



It could be recalled that Ayisha in a series of rants on her Instagram page, savagely called out actress Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye for stabbing their friend in the back.





According to her, the two have been peddling lies about Moesha who was reported to have been under spiritual attack.



"When I come, I will start with the work of God, little by little. Now I am a born again Christian. The Lord says don't go about telling people that Moesha is going to do the work of God but rather tell them that I am coming to spread the word. I will go to church and no longer wear mini skirts, I will no longer sleep with people's husbands, now my body is the temple of the Lord, Just, say that, when people are insulting me, just let it go," Moesha told Ayisha.



She again thanked her for her unflinching love and support.



She said: "I love you so much, I can't wait to hug you. We haven't really met, look at how you are, you've not even met me yet."



