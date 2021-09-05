My biggest paycheck came from UTV – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has disclosed that the highest money he has ever earned as an entertainment pundit was given to him by United Television (UTV).



Arnold who is a regular panel member for the popular United Showbiz programme said although he has practised this profession for several years, it is until recently it started to pick up.



“First, we started this whole entertainment journalist thingy as a passion. But with time, it’s gradually picking up. My highest paycheck came from UTV and I won’t lie about it. Although the recognition for those of us in this profession is low, some of us are pulling our weights,” he stated in an interview with Delay.



Arnold has served as a pundit on various radio and television entertainment talk shows for years, including Peace FM's Entertainment Review and GhanaWeb TV's Bloggers' Forum in his bid to contribute to discussions and shape narratives.



On a number of occasions, he has clashed with celebrities and fans of celebrities who were bruised by his remarks on a subject. Topmost among them is his encounter with Shatta Wale.



The dancehall artiste and the pundit were engaged in a near-fight during UTV’s United Showbiz programme sometime in June 2021. This was after Arnold described Shatta Wale as an inconsistent and confused artiste.



When asked whether he was under any form of pressure after Shatta Wale labelled him a poor entertainment journalist who rocks a GHC2.50p worth of shoe, Arnold said:



“I won’t let Shatta Wale subject me to any form of pressure. I’m not doing badly in life. I’m not in a rented apartment. I have my own place. For someone like me who has been working at the civil aviation for over ten years and I’ve been doing entertainment alongside, just use your discretion and see. I’m good.”



