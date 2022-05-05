'My biggest achievement so far is being a United Nations goodwill ambassador' - Rocky Dawuni

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Rocky Dawuni has revealed that his greatest achievement so far is being a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the environment for Africa. He made this revelation on the GTV’s Breakfast show on May 2nd, 2022.



Rocky Dawuni is a Ghanaian Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer who performs his signature ‘Afro Roots’ sound which is a mixture of Reggae, Afrobeat, Highlife and Soul music. He currently lives between Ghana and Los Angeles.



Upon explaining how his ambassadorial role is going, Rocky said “this year has been a very intense part for me when it comes to my role as a United Nations Ambassador for Africa. I joined the United Nations and all the member states for a landmark agreement on plastics”. He continued by stating that “plastic pollution has become an issue every country is facing as well as human beings because, when you test our blood, you will find microplastics in our systems because of all the plastics we are using which is a health concern as well as an environmental one”.



Rocky Dawuni added that this is the first time that all the countries have been made to offer themselves for an enforceable agreement which he (Rocky) was pivotal to helping Member States to come to an agreement.



He concluded by revealing that his focus is now on the environment, that is deforestation, plastic issues as well as floods.