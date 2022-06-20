My baby mamas are keeping my children away from me - Shatta Wale alleges

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Shatta Wale marks Father's Day without his kids



Michy pays respect to 'responsible' fathers in the world



Popular singer hints at having more kids



Shatta Movement, the fanbase of Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, on Father's Day consoled their superstar by showering him with words of encouragement and named him the best dad after he disclosed that all the women he shares children with have denied him access to seeing the kids, talk of spending the special day together.



On Sunday, June 19, the world honoured men on the occasion of Father's Day but Shatta couldn't enjoy the day to the fullest because he wasn't allowed to see any of his children.



The father of three took to his Facebook page to call out his baby mamas for their actions and also seized the opportunity to celebrate himself. The SM boss has announced that he would make new babies now that he has been left almost fatherless.



"Happy Father's Day to me !! Tho none of my baby mothers want me to see my own kids. They should keep them, ago born another one for myself soonest. And I will give them the same names I chose for them ... Aboooozegey!"



Meanwhile, Shatta's baby mama, Michy, also shared a photo of herself and Majesty, the last born child of the singer, but took credit for raising her son alone.



She however acknowledged "responsible" fathers who continue to play key roles in their children's upbringing. Michy's post did not make reference to her baby daddy, Shatta Wale, who has alleged that his kids have been taken away from him.



"My son gave me a Worlds Best Dad card & I don’t know if he was being sarcastic or cute call me zaddy from now on ???? happy Father’s Day to my fellow responsible daddies. Have y’all noticed Father’s Day gifts are cheaper?" Shatta's former lover wrote in an Instagram post dated June 19.





