My US$5,000 per Instagram post statement was misunderstood – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Actress, Efia Odo has gone back on a statement she made pertaining to how much she is paid per post on her Instagram page.



The actress who is also a social media personality stated in an interview with Halifax on Peace FM that she charges US$5,000 for a single post on Instagram. She added that it was negotiable.



In a recent interview with Zion Felix at the launch of her new project, “My African Love”, the actress said her comment was misunderstood.



She explained that there is an app that measures your Instagram presence and projects how much you should charge per post on Instagram and according to that app, she was worth US$5,000 per post.



Adding that it doesn’t mean she actually charges the amount quoted. According to the influencer, she charges based on the capacity of the client.



Efia Odo said she charged US$3,500 for a single post and that was her highest.



Watch interview below:



