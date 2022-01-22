My GH¢60,000 ‘new’ body is for rich men – Kisa Gbekle

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has said that she spent a lot of money to enhance her body, so she is willing to date a ‘Papa No’.



According to Kisa, age is just a number as long as he is rich enough.



This came as a reply when she was asked in an interview by Zionfelix if she would like to date a ‘Papa No’.



A few months ago, Kisa Gbekle underwent cosmetic surgery to correct her saggy tummy for a tighter snatched midsection with a butt lift.



With her new looks, the actress is back on the market. And this time, she reveals she is shopping for a wealthy companion to compliment her new body.



According to her, she had spent a lot of money to enhance her body so she needs a man with a lot of money to compliment her body.



When asked what she is looking out for in her next man. She said, “The age doesn’t matter. So far as the person is cool, calm, collected, and heavy, I’m cool,” she said.



“When I say heavy, heavy entails a lot, but I mean pocket wise. You know I just finished my whole body. And it’s not easy. It’s a whole lot of money. So I need someone who is rich and heavy in the pocket,” Kisa Gbekle concluded.



Kisa Gbekle travelled to Istanbul in Turkey for her procedure which is estimated to have cost about GH¢60,000.