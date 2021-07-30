'My Facebook page was used to show porn' – Apostle Prah explains absence from social media

Entertainment of Friday, 30 July 2021

• Apostle Prah says he intended to use his Facebook page to evangelize and not to show obscene materials



• The Kumawood actor says someone he trusted used his account to share pornographic content



• Apostle John Prah aside from usually playing the role of a pastor in movies, is a Reverend Minister in real life



Kumawood actor cum Rev. minister, Apostle John Prah has revealed that he is no longer on social media because an individual promised to boost his Facebook page but ended up sharing pornographic content on his page.



Narrating the incident on Akoma FM, Apostle Prah said he appointed a new social media manager with the intent of sharing gospel messages but was disappointed to find out that his Facebook was flooded with pornographic images.



“There was this guy who was coming to my house to record some of my messages with the intention of putting them on Facebook. So as the numbers grew bigger, somebody had approached me to place an advert on the page, so I directed him to talk to the guy in charge, but with time I realized the page was flooded with Pornographic materials and that put me off. And even apart from this scenario, others too were using fake accounts to dupe people in my name and all those have discouraged me from being active on any of the social media platforms,” he disclosed.



When asked about which measures he has taken to curb the situation, the actor said he has done everything possible but to no avail.





