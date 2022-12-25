My ‘Everyday’ song is meant to inspire – Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Highly-rated Ghanaian singer, Kofi Kinaata has come forth again with another Christmas banger titled ‘Everyday’ (Essikafo Ammba Ntem) with production credits going to Two Bars.



The danceable song which is currently receiving massive airplay across major media outlets and streams on digital platforms has a touch of francophone beats and rhythms.



Talking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on the Kokrokoo Morning Show, Kofi Kinaata said his new song is meant to inspire people that living a good life is possible for everyone.



“This is a song we want to use to inspire ourselves that yes we can get there because it’s possible due to the fact that there are some people living that kind of life,” he said on Peace FM based in Accra.



He added as reported by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com: “Those who have made it big and are now living good will also dance with the song but when you see them dancing and you wish to be part of them unless you put in work before you can join.



He asserted “We want to encourage ourselves to do more but never give up because saying that you can’t find a piece of land to build is a poor man’s assertion”.