My EP is doing well in Kenya than Ghana - Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celestine Donkor monitors her songs using streaming platforms



Celestine Donkor says with her high analytics, hosting shows in Kenya is possible



Celestine's husband confirms receiving GH¢11,000 from GHAMRO



Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has said she is surprised how her 'Testimony Therapy' Extended Play (EP) is doing very well on streaming platforms in Kenya than in Ghana.



“My current EP, I don't know what's happening but it's doing so well in Kenya ahead of Ghana,” she said in an interview on Hitz FM.



According to the award-winning artiste, she checks her analytics on streaming portals and has realised she can host a show in Kenya with the information she has.



“Kenya is actually leading in terms of streaming and viewing of my current EP and so, if I know this, then it means that if I want to host an event in Kenya it's a smart idea,” she said.



Meanwhile, Kofi Donkor, the husband of gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor confirmed receiving GH¢11,000 from Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).



According to a post sighted on Facebook by GhanaWeb, the husband of gospel artiste, confirmed his wife has received monies due her since she registered with GHAMRO as a member.