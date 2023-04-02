My ‘Coca Cola’ body shape not Obengfo engineered – Hajia Bintu

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Internet sensation and renowned TikToker Hajia Bintu, born Naomi Asiamah, has denied claims that she has worked on her figure through liposuction.



She says her curvy looks and heavy backside are all natural denying the claims that she has been touched by Dr Obengfo.



Hajia Bintu made this known when she spoke to Delay.



She said, while speaking to Delay in a yet-to-be-telecasted interview, that “I’ve not pumped my buttocks. I wasn’t skinny and I think it’s growth. Maybe when I was young I did not know of angles but now when I take pictures, I take them with the right angles that’s why you see things like that.”