My American manager blackmailed me with my naked video - Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akuapem Poloo explains how her naked video leaked



Actress, Rosemond Brown has alleged that her former manager who is an American had a hand in her September 2020 leaked naked video due to the bad blood that existed between them.



The financier, whom she described as her "old American man", blackmailed her with the bedroom video, which according to the actress, was secretly recorded by one of her female friends her manager paid to do so.



"My former manager, the old American man, when we separated, a lot of things happened. He employed and paid my friend to video a naked video of me. He blackmailed me and later circulated it. I am grateful to God because I have gotten over all those things," she disclosed in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix.



Poloo added that her bad experience with trusted friends has influenced her decision to keep her circle tight by allowing fewer people into her private life.



"I am now finding it difficult to make friends due to my past experience. I am the only child of my parents' the reason why I take my friends as a sibling but when I open up to them, they take that opportunity to go against me," she lamented.



