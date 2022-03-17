My ‘Wala’ song is as a result of suffering in Ghana under Akufo-Addo – Article Wan

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Reggae and Afro-Dancehall musician, Bright Homenya known in showbiz circles as Article Wan has spoken about the worsening economic situation in Ghana.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Article Wan said he created his new song ‘Wala’ to help people to cool their temper from the pressure in the system.



“When I sit and monitor the situation in Ghana then I use it to create something for the people to use it to cool their temper,” he revealed.



He added, “So this wala song of mine we’re using it to cool our pressure because things are hard so let’s forget and be happy whether there’s money or not cos one day born one day gone”.



According to the artiste who doubles as a sound engineer, there’s too much pressure and hardships in the country coupled with daily increments in the prices of goods and services.



He disclosed, “Because when you observe the current situation it is full of pressure everywhere with the e-levy, fuel price hikes and there’s no money in the system.



“So don’t give yourself too much pressure just enjoy yourself and if you hear that music is being played somewhere just dance to it and if you get some girl for one corner,” he ended.