My 5-year-old son loves my dirty songs – KiDi

Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has disclosed that his 5-year-old son, Zayn, is head over heels in love with his explicit songs.



KiDi said although his son cannot grasp whatever the lyrics mean, the ‘little one’ vibes to such songs with so much pleasure and enthusiasm.



The Lynx Entertainment signee said he often does not stop his son from listening to such tunes, adding that he simply wants him to enjoy his childhood and not ‘clip his wings’.



KiDi added that it is somewhat interesting that his son’s favourite song is the dirtiest song he has ever heard in his life.



“He likes my dirty songs very much, although he cannot grasp what I’m trying to say. Also, his favourite song is the dirtiest song I’ve ever heard in my life, that is Chris Brown’s ‘Go Crazy’. It gets worse when he watches the music video. He picks up the remote and always want to go ahead and watch that song. At his age, I think he is enjoying himself and I don’t want to clip his wings that much. I just allow him to enjoy himself. There is no rule book to parenting. I’m just taking it day-by-day,” KiDi told Andy Dosty on HitzFM.



Asked why he produces such songs, the ‘champagne’ crooner said, “You don’t always think about the kids. Sometimes think about the adults too.”



KiDi has released a couple of explicit songs including ‘Send me nudes’, ‘Touch it’, ‘Bad things’ and many others.



The ‘Gyal dem sugar’ is currently promoting his new EP titled ‘4 Play’.



