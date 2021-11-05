My 4-bedroom house cost billions of cedis – Adu Safowah brags

Entertainment of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

TV host and self-acclaimed business mogul, Adu Safowah has stated that the four-bedroom house she currently lives in, cost billions of cedis.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Safowah disclosed that she could not recall the exact figure she used in acquiring her four-bedroom apartment.



She added that the house she occupies was purchased for her last year during her birthday with the help of her ex-boyfriend.



She stated proudly that the property is just one of the smallest properties among the lot she owns.



Watch video below:



