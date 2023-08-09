My 15-year-old daughter consoles me – Kwabena Kwabena on how he handles negativity

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Kwabena Kwabena, has disclosed that her fifteen-year-old daughter sometimes consoles him when he is overwhelmed with bad news and negativity.



According to him, his daughter, who believes such stories are usually fabricated against him, has consistently offered him a shoulder to lean on.



Kwabena Kwabena, has lately been subjected to attacks by some netizens, mostly on social media.



He has been accused of abusing drugs and being gay among others.



His style of dressing at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMAs), skyrocketed the gay allegations.



But speaking on Accra -based Asaase FM in an interview, he stated,



“My daughter knows her dad. She is actually mature at fifteen because she consoles me like she is the one who will actually talk to me about and say Daddy so how are you coping with all these because she knows that is not what it is”, Kwabena Kwabena said.



He added, “I tell her that’s the society and it’s unfortunate we have a society that believe in things like this”.