Muslim parents consider showbiz ‘Haram’ – Habiba Sinare

Entertainment of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Actress cum movie producer, Habiba Sinare has called on Muslim parents to allow their female wards to unearth their talents in Zongo communities across the country.



“Haram in the Moslem circles is an abomination and many parents see acting by Moslem girls as such,” she said.



This she noted is killing the talents of many young girls who are anxious to enter the entertainment world.



According to her, many Moslem parents see the field of entertainment differently.



She said they see entertainment, for that matter acting, as just going on the screen to show nudity, kiss among others.



She explained that Moslem parents are a bit extreme when it comes to their female children venturing into showbiz.



The actress with her own production house by name Yaseen which has produced three movies namely 18, Kadar and yet to be released one on August 6, 2022, Hankure, said these in an interview with Nana Romeo on the Ayekoo, Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, July 28, 2022.



“I'm trying to use my success in the entertainment world to correct some of these perceptions that some parents in the Moslem world hold about entertainment,” she said.



She explained it is the reason she does movies that portray the principles of Islam and promote the culture of the people from the Northern part of the country.