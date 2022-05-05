Muslim chiefs give Accra a taste of desert lifestyle riding on horses

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Muslims celebrate Ed-ul-Fitr in grand style



Muslim chiefs parade horses for celebration



Police issue restraining order against two Moshie chiefs



Accra came to a standstill when Muslims donned beautiful clothes to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr which marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.



On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the majority of Ghanaians joined Muslims all over Ghana to celebrate the Salah festivities.



The event which was climaxed with horse riding by some chiefs of the Muslim community who donned some fashionable and ancient attires like the people of ancient Niger groomed themselves, got many mouths mumbling.



Their countenance and mannerism exuberated confidence and charisma while they rode their horses on the streets of Accra.



Meanwhile, in the Ashanti Region, Security Council (REGSEC) secured a restraining order from the Kumasi High Court against two Moshie chiefs in the region to prevent them from mounting horses during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.



The two - Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Rahman of Moshie Chief’s Palace, Alabar, and Alhaji Yusif Adams of Paakoso - are rivals who according to police intelligence might clash during the Gangara Celebration.



The Gangara Celebration is a celebration of mounting of horses which is often held after the Ramadan Fast.



