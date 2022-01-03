Musicians will die poor if GHAMRO doesn't fix the system – KK Fosu

Entertainment of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Seasoned highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu, has lamented on how most Ghanaian musicians will die poor if the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), does not fix their system.



The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO)is the body that represents the rights of music copyright holders and is responsible for collecting royalties for artistes whenever their songs are played, however, a lot of artistes have complained that they have never received any money from the organization since they started music, while others complain the money is not enough.



KK Fosu, in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Saturday morning entertainment talk show, Showbiz Xtra, stated that it is high time that GHAMRO came up with a way to track songs that are played all around the country so that the royalties can be taken for the artistes.



He mentioned that a lot of artistes are suffering, hence, if GHAMRO does not put things right to support these artistes, then there is a high chance that majority of them might die poor despite their years of hard work and provision of good music for the country.



“Musicians are suffering especially the oldies. Most of the oldies don’t know about this digital stuff. All they know is going to register at wherever they have been asked to go and waiting to receive their money so we need to help them. I for instance, am still young and energetic so if I decide to quit music now, I can still do other jobs but the oldies can’t,” the singer expressed.



KK Fosu confessed that he does receive royalties sometimes, however, he gets better money directly from his music streams compared to what he receives from GHAMRO. “I received about a 1000cedis recently and that money is royalties for over a year, not six months like they are saying because it’s been way over six months since I last received it,” he said.