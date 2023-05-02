Musicians who ‘secretly’ received monetary support from Asamoah Gyan

Gradually, celebrities are creeping in to disclose how their lives have been impacted by Asamoah Gyan.



It appears that the former Black Stars Captain is a ‘serial benefactor’ and this can be deduced from the gravity of support he has offered others.



Although social media have witnessed a number of celebrities announcing their ‘kind gestures’ to others publicly, some prefer to keep a low profile while helping others who are dear to their hearts.



Asamoah Gyan happens to fall in the category of celebrities who give out without ever posting a single picture on social media.



Interestingly, two astute celebrities have come out to narrate how they have benefited from the footballer’s benevolence.



There could be other ‘celebrity beneficiaries’ the public isn’t privy to.



Let’s take a look at some celebrities who have disclosed how Asamoah Gyan once financially supported them



Stonebwoy







Earlier in January 2023, Stonebwoy disclosed that Asamoah Gyan took care of the cost of his knee surgery seven years ago.



The dancehall artiste's right leg was deformed after he was involved in an accident about two decades ago. Reports suggest the same accident took away his twin brother’s life.



Having been limping for many years, the BET award winner finally went under the knife to fix his knee and has now revealed that Gyan paid for the procedure.



“Asamoah Gyan you came through for me around this same time 7 years on. You decided to take my surgery cost, I'm forever Grateful,” he wrote on Twitter.





@ASAMOAH_GYAN3 you came tru for me around this same time 7 years on. you decided to take my surgery cost, I'm forever Grateful ♥️???? pic.twitter.com/NzQm3knaoB