Musicians who release songs frequently easily fade out– Omane Acheampong

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong says musicians who release songs frequently are likely to fade out early from the scene.



According to him, the more frequently a musician releases songs over a period of time, the more he/she becomes irrelevant to Ghanaians especially when the musician is not able to do that in his entire music career.



The ‘Tabitha Kum’ hitmaker further revealed that most of the songs released by these artists are whack and poorly produced.



“When you release song more often, you lose your relevance when you become quiet just a year,” he said.



“My songs do not make too much noise on air but I’m one of the most champions in the industry. This means that it is the number of music you record that will keep you relevant in the industry. Just a single song can keep you in the industry forever,” Nicholas Omane Acheampong said in an interview with Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.