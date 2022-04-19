Musicians who do love songs mostly find it very difficult to get married - Akwaboah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Highlife musician, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name Akwaboah has sent a strong hint that he’s about to get married by the end of this year.



Sharing his opinion on Kastle FM in Cape Coast as to why most Ghanaian musicians who do love songs aren’t married yet, he revealed that ladies see them be faultless in relationships.



“Sometimes it’s not the fault of we the musicians not to get married and I always make these comments,” he said on the Kastle Drive Show.



“Sometimes when some people listen to the kind of songs you do they think you are just like an angel sent from heaven,” he added during an interview with Amansan Krakye.



He continued, “They think you don’t have faults so when you err they take things too high and so you don’t know whether to continue or quit the relationship.



“That’s our problem but by God’s grace this year we pray and hope that we will also eventually get married,” he happily revealed to the host.