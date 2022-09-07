Musicians need to target TikTokers to promote their songs - Sista Afia

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Ghanaian female musician, Sista Afia, has expressed that musicians need to target TikTok influencers to promote their songs.



Her advise comes after a TikToker, Asantewaa, claimed that artistes wouldn't make hit songs without the help of TikTokers.



Speaking with Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, Sista Afia noted that she agrees with the TikToker because trends these days are started on TikTok.



“Before, I would have told you not to bring influencers on your songs to do it, but right now that is the eish. People are opening their TikTok accounts on their phones every time.



“As a musician, you need to target all these corners and try to promote your song in the right way. If that's what they are saying I don't blame them. They've gotten so much attention for people to come on TikTok,” she stated.



This rides on the back of a statement Asantewaa made which came under heavy scrutiny for asserting that musicians won’t thrive in the industry without the support of TikTokers.



According to her, many TikTokers receive calls from musicians to promote their projects on their platforms.



She averred that it doesn’t matter how relevant and powerful the musician is or how long the music has played the game, songs cannot garner the desired attention on social media without the help of TikTokers.











