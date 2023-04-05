Musicians' career die faster in Ghana than it grows – Darko Vibes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Darko Vibes has reiterated the need for why the Ghanaian music industry needs to be a collective agenda.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the talented musician said the agenda for pushing Ghanaian music should be aggressive and intentional. He cited the example of how Nigeria has a policy and an agenda of pushing their music to the world. The Afro beats singer disclosed that this is a deliberate effort to make make them stay top.



According to him, despite been grateful for what doing music has added to his life, Ghana music industry is full of struggles unlike Nigeria.



Also, the Je M’apelle hitmaker stated that here in Ghana, musicians career die faster than they grow. He lamented on how the music space in Ghana is full of struggles without proper structures.



He explained that when a musician attain a certain height in his or her career, the growth pattern becomes stagnant. There is no further growth to break barriers globally hence they ‘die’ with all the potentials and talents.



On April 9, 2023, Darko Vibes together with his team and colleague musicians will light up Mallam Gbawe with his free maiden concert at his ‘hood’ dubbed Easter Evasion concert