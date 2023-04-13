Musicians can no longer afford my services – Asantewaa

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

TikTok star, Asantewaa, has finally opened up on why she has stopped promoting Ghanaian musicians on her social media platforms.



Back in 2022, the influencer was one of the most used to promote music on the TikTok app because of her huge following and the impressions the videos she mostly posts get.



One song she is famous for in terms of promotion on TikTok is Lasmid’s hit song, ‘Friday Night’.



Despite all the clout she supposedly has with these types of music promotions, she told Nana Romeo on Accra FM that she no longer promotes music.



Asked why she has stopped, Asantewaa bluntly stated that it is because the musicians in Ghana do not have money.



She went on to add that her brand has grown to a point where she feels that various Ghanaian musicians who might want her services cannot afford her.



“…even if you bring us 10 billion, we won’t do it,” she stated.





