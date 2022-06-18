Musician’s hard won reputation targeted – Joyce Blessings Management claims

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 June 2022

The camp of Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Joyce Blessings, has discredited a viral video of the musician heavily drunk.



A statement signed and issued by the manager of the female artiste, Ernest Okyere, said the video is old, hence it should be disregarded by the general public, adding, that any other video made to “place Joyce Blessing in a bad light” should be treated in like manner.



The statement follows a video involving the ‘Me Nsei Da’ hitmaker where she was seen drinking an alcoholic beverage while recording herself.



Some social media commentators upon sighting the said video, asserted that the musician’s behaviour was a result of a broken heart.



However, responding to the claims, Ernest Okyere, said Joyce Blessing was expressing private feelings when she was facing her marital issues with her ex-husband, Dave Joy and that it is not current.



“It is rather unfortunate that certain persons are doing everything to destroy the hard-won reputation of a talented and inspirational musician. It is obvious that the intent of the circulation is to target and destroy this reputation.



“Joyce Blessing does not in any manner or form condone any unhealthy behavior and she will continue to act a positive source of inspiration to all those who have faith in the lord,” the statement noted.



They are since cautioning Ghanaians to “desist from further circulation of this rather private video.”



The statement also added that it has commenced an investigation into the matter whereas the culprits shall certainly be dealt with according to the law when found guilty.