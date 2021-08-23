Musician Gambo visits Castro's parents

Entertainment of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician and businessman, Gambo, has paid a surprise visit to Cofie Eshun, the father of the late hiplife legend, Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known in showbiz as ‘Castro Under Fire’.



The visit formed part of the activities of his Takoradi media tour.



Gambo embarked on the Takoradi tour to promote his 'New Era' Extended Play (EP).



The 'Drip' hitmaker says he thought it necessary to pay his respect to the family of one of the greatest Ghanaian musicians that ever lived.



Castro's father was highly thankful to Gambo as an up-and-coming musician to do the needful by visiting him.



Mr. Eshun observed how other musicians visit Takoradi to do their media tour but do not bother to pay him a visit upon all that his late son did for the Ghanaian music industry.



He prayed for God's blessings upon Gambo's music career just as he would have done for Castro if he were still alive, expressing how he deeply misses his son.



Gambo was humbled by the kind words and prayers from Castro's father.



He was also humbled by the great reception he enjoyed in Takoradi, saying his overall experience in Takoradi has been one of the best so far in his tours.



He expressed gratitude for the great support he enjoyed in Takoradi.



‘Castro Under Fire’ disappeared on the 6th of July, 2014 at the Beach in Ada during a jet ski with Janet Bandu, a female friend.



Reports indicated that the two, while on a holiday with the Gyan brothers opted for a jet ski cruise at a resort close to the Ada estuary and they never returned jetting but their jet ski was later found with a life jacket hanging on it.



Gambo is poised to becoming the face of Ghana music in the new future, with the release of his ‘New Era’ Extended Play.



The ‘New Era’ EP was launched in June 18, 2021, and has seen Gambo featuring the likes of veteran rappers, Ayigbe Edem, Strongman, Medikal, and Sefa.



There are five tracks off the “New Era” EP. The EP is dominated by current trending stars in Ghana.



D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik label signee, Sefa, who is currently dominating local charts with her latest hit single “E Choke” (which features Mr. Drew) is the only female star recruited for the EP.



Songs on the EP include: ‘No Stress’ produced by Goodboi; 'Beautiful' featuring Sefa and produced by DJKwamzy and ‘We Move’ featuring Strongman.



The ‘Beautiful’ song speaks about the heartbreak Gambo suffered at the hands of his ex-girlfriend.



Gambo is deeply emotional about the song.



According to him, the song is one that anyone who has experienced a broken heart can listen to and console themselves.



The track is off his Extended Play (EP).



He recorded the song when he was in love and suffered a brutally broken heart.



Earlier this year when Gambo released the ‘Drip’ official video believed to be the most expensive music video for 2021 so far, Gambo made it clear that there was a song for everyone on his upcoming EP.



‘Drip’ saw Gambo recruiting the services of celebrated Ghanaian recording artist, Ayigbe Edem.



‘Drip’ was premiered at the 4syte TV premises in Accra on Friday, February 26, 2021, and is well-positioned to take the Ghanaian music industry by storm.



The premiere attracted several A-list artists, with live performances from Kechi and others.



‘Drip’ was the first song off Gambo’s Extended Play. The banger is available on all major streaming platforms including YouTube, Audiomack.



The EP was launched on April 9, 2021.



‘Drip’ was produced by popular Ghanaian record producer, Fortune Dane.



Starring in ‘Drip’ official video were, Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, and social media sensation, Shugatiti.



Moesha and Edem were both in attendance at the premiere, which saw music lovers thrilled to great songs and performances from Gambo himself and other artists who came to support him.



‘Drip’ official video was shot on the seventh floor of the leading hotel in Ghana, Kempinski Hotel, Accra.



The video perfectly showcases the luxurious side of Ghana and is comparable to music videos of top American recording artists.



