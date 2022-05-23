Musician Charles Fanti to drop 'Sake of Love' soon

Music of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: SPONSORED

Fast-rising highlife and afrobeat artiste, Charles Kwesi Quansah, known in the local music scene as Charles Fanti, is set to release his new single titled Sake Of Love produced by Gavali Music.



The song which will soon be available on all digital music platforms including YouTube among others is anticipated to take over the music scene very soon.



The single is said to be quite different from anything the multi-talented artiste has released in a while and is sure to take over playlists on the music scene.

It is a mid-tempo song. The fusion of good drumbeats and the foot drums which are felt in the background, make the song danceable.



Already, a few radio and club disc-jockeys (DJs) who have listened to the song opined that given the required promotion, Sake Of Love could become one of the hit songs on the music scene and possibly sweep some awards in the year ahead.



A source close to the Charles Fanti told Beatwaves that the artiste has completed work on yet to be released hit single which is highlife/afrobeat tune that showcases the vocal talent of the artiste.



Charles Fanti, who is indeed one of the rising stars of Ghana yet to make headlines all over the globe very soon, is not jus

t a recording artiste or a singer but a serious musical entertainer.



His music is influenced by a long list of music greats which include Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Kwabena Akwaboah, Daasebre Gyamenah and Nana Kwame Ampadu.

He is looking forward to breaking into the Ghanaian music scene with his new single followed by other hit singles in the coming months.



With his unique rap style, Charles Fanti who is credited with many awards is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music scene.



Under the management of Gavali Music, Charles Fanti has been working hard behind the scenes in Ghana, sharpening his voice and composition skills.



He is sure to make a mark on the entertainment scene and looks forward to the years ahead that will see him representing Ghana worldwide with his music.